NASA's 'Moon to Mars' program to boost local economy

NASA is working to get humans back to the moon to pave the way to Mars.

HAMPTON, Va. — The United States' plans to return to the moon and eventually have a manned mission to Mars will be an economic boost back here on terra firma, and in Virginia in particular.

NASA says the economic benefit for Virginia is $5.5 billion, and almost $300 million as part of the agency's "Moon to Mars" program. That includes more than 27,000 jobs total, with about 1,200 related to Moon to Mars.

NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton will directly contribute to this project.