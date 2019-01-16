HAMPTON, Va. — A new law passed by Hampton City Council on Jan. 9 will give drivers a hefty fine if they are found using a cellphone on the road.

The distracted driver law states that "anyone driving on city streets while using a handheld device that causes their attention to be diverted would be guilty of distracted driving and face a $125 fine."

Hampton officials hope the additional fine will deter residents from using cellphones while driving.

The law does have exceptions including drivers of emergency vehicles, drivers lawfully stopped or parked, those using the device to report an emergency, or those using a handheld radio-based device during an emergency or disaster relief.

Seventeen states require drivers to use hands-free devices, but Virginia does not.

Violations of the distracted driver law would draw a $125 fine on the first offense and a $250 fine on subsequent offenses.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.