New Hampton police chief sworn in

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton has a new chief of police.

The city held a swearing-in ceremony for Jimmie Wideman on Friday.

The Hampton native worked for the city's police division for 25 years before retiring as a police captain in 2019. Since then, he worked as an intelligence analyst in the law enforcement division of the U.S. Air Force.

Wideman was nearly picked for the top cop job in 2021, but former Chief Mark Talbot beat him for the spot. Now Wideman will replace Talbot, who recently took the police chief job in Norfolk.