HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — NASA's newest administrator made his first official visit to Hampton Roads.

Jim Bridenstine went to NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton on Tuesday afternoon. It's the first time he visited the facility since he was sworn in as administrator back in April. He met with employees and toured the facility.

Right now, crews there are researching how to develop lightweight spacecraft that could take astronauts to the moon and Mars.

"We have more opportunity than ever before to go no just back to the moon -- I like to say forward to the moon -- and do it in a sustainable way so that this time when we go, we're gonna be there to stay," Bridenstine said.

Before he was confirmed as NASA administrator, Bridenstine faced opposition by Democrats in Congress because of his views on climate change. He said he used to be doubtful, but now believes humans are responsible for it.

