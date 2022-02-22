Police share new photo of Codi Bigsby, missing 4-year-old from Hampton

Codi's father reported the four-year-old missing on Jan. 31, 2022. The picture provides a new point of reference following weeks of widespread search efforts.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division shared a new photo of Codi Bigsby, the four-year-old boy reported missing from a Buckroe Beach neighborhood.

The picture shows Codi wearing a striped shirt, black shorts and black sneakers. The police division tweeted the picture on Tuesday afternoon, saying it was taken in June 2021.

The picture provides a new point of reference following weeks of widespread search efforts by the police and community members. The police division has previously shared two other pictures of Codi.

Cory Bigsby, Codi's father, reported the little boy missing on the morning of Jan. 31, 2022. Cory Bigsby told police that Codi was last seen around 2 a.m. that day in their home.

In the days following Codi's reported disappearance, the police division deemed Cory Bigsby a person of interest in the case of his missing son. He was later charged with seven counts of child endangerment, unrelated to Codi's disappearance.

Since Codi was reported missing, the police division has worked with several other agencies to try to find him. The search efforts started as a massive grid operation, but transitioned to an evidence and intelligence-based investigation.

Because of high demand, the police division accepted groups of volunteers to help with the search efforts. As police transitioned its investigation, people from the community continued to hit the pavement, something Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot encouraged.

“I believe the number of people who have decided on their own to traipse about in the woods and dig through marshes and all of these other things,” said Talbot during a news conference on Feb. 15. “God bless them. Keep going.”

One of the groups helping with the search is W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc., a small non-profit organization that has looked for Codi in Hampton, Norfolk, Williamsburg and York County.

As the investigation continues, the police division is asking the public if anyone has seen Codi within the last three months, and if anyone near Buckroe Pointe apartments has a home camera.

If you or anyone you know has information that can help the police division, you're asked to call 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.