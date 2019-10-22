HAMPTON, Va. — The New Horizons Regional Education Center opened a brand new facility to help students learn about plumbing and marine pipefitting.

The center has a new state of the art Plumbing and Pipefitting Lab. It's one of a kind for the Commonwealth. With a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, the community got to see that the new lab features an updated classroom and three mock lab stations.

Up to 40 students each year can now use these new facilities to train in residential, commercial plumbing, and marine pipefitting.

This one year program kicks off the center’s plumbing and pipefitting curriculum.

Through the program, students will gain hands-on and real-world experience.

Shelley Simonds is the Chair of the Board for New Horizons.

“This is where it starts, right here, in this fantastic new lab,” said Simonds. “And really get them jump-started on fantastic high paying careers in shipbuilding.”

Once students complete the curriculum, they will have the skills to stand out while competing for a career in commercial, marine and residential plumbing and pipefitting.

Heather Cordasco said their school has a track record to back up their promises.

“Right out of high school are top students have eight job offers,” said Cordasco.

Students even learn job hiring skills, such as resume building, to help them get the job immediately.

William Crow is the president of the Virginia Ship Repair Association. He said the students are the future of the ship repair industry.

Crow said programs like this benefit the busy port and military community we live in. He’s enthusiastic about the next generation learning these skills.

“Passionate people who really do care about what they’re doing. And don’t forget one thing, they are national security assets because they keep our country’s Navy at its top and peak readiness,” said Crow.

New Horizons Regional Education Center is owned by six greater peninsula school divisions. It provides programming in career and technical education for about 2,700 public school students and adults each year.

