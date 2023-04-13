New report details missteps in firefighters' response to Hampton apartment complex fire

It was released months after the Township in Hampton Woods Apartments fire left around 50 people without a place to stay.

HAMPTON, Va. — A new report from the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue showed missteps in responding to an apartment complex fire that left eight firefighters and two others with burn injuries in October.

It was released Wednesday morning, months after the Township in Hampton Woods Apartments fire left around 50 people without a place to stay, and details the internal investigation into how firefighters responded.

According to the report, the first crew needed to be rescued after they went into the burning apartment without establishing a water line. When inside the complex, the fire expanded due to rollover and flashover conditions.

The investigation also found the crews did not use thermal image cameras to assess the heat conditions.

"Thermal imaging cameras (TIC) provide technology with the potential to enhance firefighter safety and improve the ability to perform tasks such as size-up, search and rescue, fire attack, and ventilation," the report read.

It continued: "During this incident, no temperature readings were recorded or could be recalled from inside the fire apartment (unit 605). Temperature readings are critical in identifying changes in conditions and must be a factor in all cases."

The report also said an incident commander wasn't designated during the response to the fire, which is responsible for establishing a command post, providing clear and concise information, ensuring lifesaving initiatives are established, and keeping control until it is transferred to another officer.

The investigation findings concluded with several recommendations, from both the division's Office of Health and Safety and from firefighters themselves, including additional training, and the review and revision of procedures.

Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum, a spokesperson for the division, said city officials felt compelled to obtain a comprehensive review because of how tragic the fire was.