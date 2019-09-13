HAMPTON, Va. — Police say a suspect is in custody following a police chase through the cities of Newport News and Hampton on Friday afternoon.

According to Newport News police dispatch, the chase began as a traffic stop at Jefferson Avenue and Denbigh Boulevard at 4:15. The vehicle refused to stop and police began a pursuit.

The chase continued onto eastbound Interstate 64 and entered into the City of Hampton.

Newport News Police said the chase has come to an end, with the suspect in custody. No other information was immediately available.

Newport News Police, Hampton Police, and Virginia State Police all took part in the pursuit.

This is a developing story...