HAMPTON, Va. — A new tenant is coming to the Power Plant area in Hampton.

City council approved a permit for an off-track betting facility to replace the old NASCAR Sports Grille and Luckie's.

The new facility is expected to bring in millions each year. It's called Rosie's Gaming Emporium.

There will be 700 wagering machines and a restaurant. City council approved a permit by Colonial Downs Group, LLC.

Olga Brite lives in Hampton and is familiar with off-track betting. She's been a few times and knows a thing or two.

“I think it's a great idea,” Brite said. “It's not that much, Lowe's and BJ's and the restaurants aren't making it.”

The facility is tied to the reopening of Colonial Downs in New Kent County in a statewide effort to bring back horse racing to Virginia. Hampton's facility would be a primary betting location.

“It should bring in revenue to the city,” Brite said.

Security is a top priority for everyone involved. The Colonial Downs Group says Rosie's plans to have a minimum of seven officers during all operating hours. Officers will be CDCJS certified and cross trained as EMTs. There will be over 200 interior and exterior surveillance camera views.

Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

