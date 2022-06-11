Officials announce North Beach curfews, closures at Fort Monroe in Hampton

The closure will continue until further notice, and it's due to safety concerns from rising crime in a nearby parking lot.

The National Park Service has announced a collaborative effort with the Hampton Police Division to create an emergency closure of North Beach in Fort Monroe on weekend nights.

According to a news release, the area will be closed starting at 6 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. on Saturday's and Sunday's, effective June 11.

The closure will continue until further notice, and it's due to safety concerns from rising crime in a nearby parking lot. This includes a shooting that injured a woman on June 5.

"Public safety is our top priority," said NPS Superintendent Eola Dance.

"Over the past few months there have been an increased number of public disturbances in the evening hours during weekends at North Beach and in the associated parking areas. We must do our part to reduce public safety hazards and attempt to stop potential violence before it starts."

Exceptions are included for the Boardwalk, which is open until midnight, and guests at the RV Park or Paradise Ocean Club.