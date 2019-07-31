HAMPTON, Va. — In the community of Phoebus along Mallory and Libby Streets, there’s an old manufacturing plant that shut down years ago.

When developer Daniel Aston spotted it on his way to his home to Fort Monroe, he thought it “would be a great site for the rebirth of Phoebus, if we can build apartments there.”

So, Aston approached the City of Hampton to ask about building it into something more and the city agreed to let him build the Monroe Gates Apartments.

About a year and a half later, officials are now breaking ground to develop the land.

Aston, the Senior Principal at The Whitmore Company, said this project will cost more than $25 million. The company’s renderings show when the project is all done, the land will have five large, three-story buildings.

Kay Harlow with The Whitmore Company said, “We’ll have garages, a clubhouse with a swimming pool.”

In all, the new facilities will have 162 new townhomes and units people can live in.

“It’ll be a nice five-acre site and it’ll be a whole community right here,” said Harlow.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck said Phoebus needs the community. He explained that neighborhood business struggled after Fort Monroe was decommissioned in 2011.

Since then, Fort Monroe has become a national monument and the city has put in effort to restore the revenue in Phoebus.

Mayor Tuck said, “Lots of new investment, lots of restaurants, entertainment venues.”

City officials hope the Monroe Gates Apartments will further strengthen the City of Hampton with more people living and working here.

“I wish they were a crowd here lined up to lease the apartments now,” said Hampton’s Senior Business Development Manager Steven Lynch.

It’s a resurrection of Phoebus with this housing development.

“We’re going to make something meaningful here that will stand for another 50 to 100 years,” said Aston.

He believes the project will be completed in 18 months.