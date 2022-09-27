Scene cleared after explosive device found in Hampton

A fire official said that a construction crew was working on natural gas lines in the area Tuesday morning when they found the device.

HAMPTON, Va. — Crews with Hampton Fire & Rescue were on the scene of a possible explosive device in the Buckroe Beach area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Hampton Fire Chief Anthony Chittum and Hampton Police Division dispatch, the ordnance was on the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue.

Several homes nearby had been evacuated in response.

Chittum says that a construction crew was working on natural gas lines in the area Tuesday morning when they found it.