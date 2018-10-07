HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are investigating a double-motorcycle crash that killed one person Monday night.

At 6:21 p.m., Public Safety Communications received multiple calls in reference to two motorcycles that crashed in the 300 block of Big Bethel Road. On the scene, officers found two men in the vicinity of the crash, and both were suffering from injuries. The two men were identified as the drivers of the motorcycles.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene, and the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue transported the other driver to a local hospital for treatment. The second motorcycle driver is expected to be okay.

After investigating, police determined both motorcycles were traveling southbound on Big Bethel Road at a high rate of speed when the driver of each motorcycle lost control of their vehicle and left the roadway. Both drivers were thrown from their vehicle before coming to rest several yards from the original crash.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

Southbound traffic for Big Bethel Road is currently closed, and it will be closed for some time as the investigation continues.

