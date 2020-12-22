One hospitalized after SUV crashes into Hampton Starbucks

HAMPTON, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle went through the front entrance of a Hampton Starbucks coffee shop.
According to Hampton Fire and Rescue, the accident happened at the Starbucks on Coliseum Drive around 3:15 p.m. Monday. First responders arrived to find a white Ford Escape almost completely inside the business.
Firefighters conducted a technical rescue to help get one person out and onto an ambulance. There's no immediate word on that person's condition.
Officials also haven't said at this time what may have led to the accident.