One hospitalized after SUV crashes into Hampton Starbucks

HAMPTON, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle went through the front entrance of a Hampton Starbucks coffee shop.

According to Hampton Fire and Rescue, the accident happened at the Starbucks on Coliseum Drive around 3:15 p.m. Monday. First responders arrived to find a white Ford Escape almost completely inside the business.

Firefighters conducted a technical rescue to help get one person out and onto an ambulance. There's no immediate word on that person's condition.