HAMPTON, Va. — Police are looking for the person behind a shooting that left one man injured in Hampton early Monday morning.

Investigators said that around 12:48 a.m., the 39-year-old victim was walking in the 900 block of Langley Avenue when he was struck by gunfire. He was able to run to a nearby home on Quash Street, where police were called.

Police said the man's injuries are not life-threatening, and that no one else was hurt.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Police ask that if you have any information, to call the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.