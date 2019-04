HAMPTON, Va. — A person in Hampton was injured following an early-morning house fire.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on East Taylor Avenue.

Fire officials said one person inside was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.