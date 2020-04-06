x
One person shot on Lakeshore Drive in Hampton

According to police dispatch, the call of a shooting came in at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday. Arriving officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.
Credit: Niko Clemmons, 13News Now
Police were at Lakeshore Drive in Hampton, Va. on June 4, 2020 where a shooting took place.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police were on Lakeshore Drive Thursday after they received reports of a shooting there.

According to police dispatch, the call came in at around 5:40 p.m. When officers got to the scene, the found one victim with gunshot wounds. Police have set up crime scene tape around the parking lot of the Abbington at Hampton Apartments.

The victim's condition was not immediately available, and there was no word on any suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 