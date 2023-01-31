'We will never stop searching for him' | The online search for Codi Bigsby

More than 25,000 people have joined a single Facebook page in the hopes of finding the 4-year-old boy.

HAMPTON, Va. — The disappearance of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is a mystery looming over Hampton Roads and the rest of the country.

The boy's father, Cory Bigsby, reported Codi missing on Jan. 31, 2021. Hampton police said Cory claimed he last saw his son around 2 a.m., but the boy had disappeared by 9 a.m.

One year later, advocates in Hampton Roads and across the nation continue to search for the young boy, a large portion of which is completely online.

"Every day, we have a post about Codi. Most of the time, it's multiple times a day," said Karena Thomas.

Thomas created a Facebook group called "Codi Bigsby - Missing From Hampton VA" and over the past year, more than 25,000 people have joined the search.

Thomas said she never expected the group to grow as much as it did, but she believes Codi's story is special.

"Even when there are no updates, people are drawn to him and his smile," said Thomas. "People will continue to post about him, continue to have vigils, and scream his name from the rooftops."

The group is far from the only one focusing on the missing child.

Keitra Coleman, a Hampton resident, created the grassroots group that aims to find missing children "Hear Their Voices" and frequently sees posts about Codi Bigsby. Coleman said she has been active in searching for Codi since the beginning.

"January 31, I remember sitting at home seeing Codi's face come across the TV, and January 31 I was out here," said Coleman.

There have been no significant leads about Codi's whereabouts. However, both page administrators say that by simply saying Codi's name, they are keeping the case alive.