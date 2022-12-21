Organization to host toy giveaway near where Codi Bigsby was reported missing

United We Stand of Hampton Roads plans to give toys to kids in the Hampton and Norfolk areas for Christmas.

HAMPTON, Va. — The fence by the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes is now known as the ‘Codi Fence’ to many community members in Hampton.

It’s a place where people have gathered to conduct searches for Codi Bigsby and keep his name alive.

“Every time I come back to this fence, it just reminds me of day one when the whole situation started,” Klalil Cribb said.

Following months of searches for Codi, Cribb, the founder of United We Stand of Hampton Roads, is back at the fence hoping to give back to families in the area.

“With this community, I just want to help the kids out there," he said.

"I know it’s still embedded in their head as far as what happened to a neighborhood kid.”

He’s doing so through a toy giveaway this Friday, a first for the organization.

Cribb said he wanted to keep this Hampton neighborhood in mind as many are giving back to communities for the holiday.

“We got Mrs. Potato Head right here," he said. "We got different types of Nerf balls.”

It's just some of the several boxes of gifts donated to the organization hoping to put a smile on a child's face.

Toy cars,hats, gloves and more will be distributed.

“It’s been hard for everybody," he said.

"So, I just want to come out here and try to, particularly this community, help the people as much as I can.”

Cribb said the organization’s efforts to be present in this community don’t stop here. He said they are working on more events and are discussing plans to start search parties for Codi Bigsby.

The toy giveaway starts at 11 a.m. Friday. It will take place on Andrews Blvd. by Old Buckroe Road.