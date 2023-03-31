Paradise Ocean Club possibly returning to Hampton this summer

The owner of the club says the business may be returning to Fort Monroe this summer after losing its lease from the National Park Service last fall.

HAMPTON, Va. — The owner of Paradise Ocean Club says the business may be returning to Fort Monroe this summer after losing its lease from the National Park Service last fall.

In September, the National Park Service, which owns the land, canceled Paradise Ocean Club's lease.

Friday, owner Baxter Simmons told 13News Now the club won the bid for the location again. However, he said they still have to negotiate the lease.