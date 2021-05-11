Part of Interstate 664 in Hampton shut down for hours after two people hurt in shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Part of Interstate 664 was shut down Tuesday after a shooting took place on the roadway.
Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said that a trooper found a car that was involved in the shooting. The shooting, itself, took place between Aberdeen Road and Power Plant Parkway on the northbound side of the interstate. The trooper found the vehicle shortly before 12:15 p.m. Two people inside it were hit by gunfire. Anaya said their injuries weren't life-threatening.
Around 2:15 p.m., the northbound lanes remained shut down in the area of the shooting. Anaya described the situation as fluid and said information was limited.
The lanes reopened by 2:40 p.m.