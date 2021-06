The Hampton Police Division says that around 8:46 p.m., a 68-year-old woman was hit in the 2300 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police say a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Hampton on Thursday night.

The Hampton Police Division says that around 8:46 p.m., a 68-year-old woman was hit in the 2300 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

As of 9:48 p.m., two eastbound lanes of Mercury Boulevard are shut down as police continue to investigate the scene.