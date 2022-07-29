Woman dies after being hit by car in Hampton

Police said the drivers involved remained at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died after being hit by a car in Hampton Friday night.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the 911 center received a call that a pedestrian was struck by a car near West Pembroke Avenue and G Street just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who'd been hit by a passing car. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name won't be released until next of kin is notified.

