Peninsula health department issues swimming advisory for parts of Buckroe Beach

Officials will continue to test the water and the public will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Peninsula Health District has issued a swimming advisory for the middle of Buckroe Beach due to high levels of bacteria.

The bacteria levels exceed the state water quality standards for swimming, according to the health department.

The advisory doesn’t close the water to swimmers — it just warns you that you face an elevated risk especially for children who are more likely to swallow the water, or those who have open wounds or weakened immune systems.