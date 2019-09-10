HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division have made an arrested a person in connection to multiple burglaries between September and October 2019.

Police said Damon Christopher Keyes, 42, forced his way into several ABC Stores after hours and removed stole items.

Here's a breakdown of when and where the burglaries took place:

Sept. 21, 2019: ABC Store located in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road

Sept. 25, 2019: ABC Store located in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road

Sept. 28, 2019: ABC Store located in the First block of North Mallory Street

Sept. 28, 2019: ABC Store located in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road

Oct. 9, 2019: ABC Store located in the First block of North Mallory Street

Keyes has been charged with five counts of Burglary, five counts of Grand Larceny, five counts of Wearing a Mask in Public, five counts of Possession of Burglary Tools and was served with an outstanding warrant for Contempt of Court.

He is in custody at the Hampton City Jail.