HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested Van Julian Overby III, 35, on Thursday. He's accused of murdering Isaac Allen Chappell outside Roy's Quick Service II convenience store on Wednesday.

Detectives said Overby met Chappell in the parking lot of the store, located at the intersection of Shell Road and Bell Street/Hampton Roads Avenue. Officers said the two got into a fight and that Overby pulled out a gun and shot Chappell.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Chappell died in the parking lot.

A manager at the store told 13News Now Chappell had been inside the business before the shooting and bought a 25-cent piece of candy. The manager had not seen Chappell before that.

The manager heard a pop outside the building. When he went outside, he saw Chappell, but he didn't see who shot him.

Charlene Green lives feet away from the store. She came home Wednesday and found police and crime scene tape everywhere.

"When I saw the police lights, I said they're by my house," Green said. "Even though I didn't know the person, probably, it makes me feel like I do, because this is in my neighborhood."

The incident prompted modified lockdowns at three schools for a short time: Armstrong School for the Arts, Andrews PreK-8, and Bassette Elementary School.

Police charged Overby with Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

The Newport News Police Department helped Hampton officers find and arrest Overby.