HAMPTON, Va. — Medics took someone to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday night after someone shot him.

The Hampton Police Division said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Rowe Street. The area is off Rip Rap Road, just outside of Downtown Hampton.

Officers tweeted that emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting shortly before 6:30 p.m. They said the person who was shot was male, but they did not give his age.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.