Person hurt by broken glass after shots fired near Hampton 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. — One person was hurt by broken glass after gunfire erupted near a 7-Eleven in Hampton on Thursday afternoon.
Video posted to Facebook shows a heavy police presence at the convenience store on Little Back River Road.
The Hampton Police Division got a call shortly before 7 p.m. of two groups of people fighting who then began shooting at each other. As the shots were being fired, a window broke, shattering glass.
One person was hit by the glass who initially thought they had been shot, but later determined it was only a minor injury from the broken glass. No one was actually shot.
At this time, police do not have anyone in custody or suspect descriptions.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.