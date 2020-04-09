Person hurt by broken glass after shots fired near Hampton 7-Eleven

A person initially thought they had been hit after shots were fired, but police say the victim was actually cut by glass that was broken in the gunfire.

HAMPTON, Va. — One person was hurt by broken glass after gunfire erupted near a 7-Eleven in Hampton on Thursday afternoon.

Video posted to Facebook shows a heavy police presence at the convenience store on Little Back River Road.

The Hampton Police Division got a call shortly before 7 p.m. of two groups of people fighting who then began shooting at each other. As the shots were being fired, a window broke, shattering glass.

One person was hit by the glass who initially thought they had been shot, but later determined it was only a minor injury from the broken glass. No one was actually shot.

At this time, police do not have anyone in custody or suspect descriptions.