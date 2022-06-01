Person injured after shooting on Mercury Blvd. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 25, 2022.
Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning that left one person injured.
According to dispatch, the incident happened on the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard at 2:30 a.m.
The injured victim is expected to be okay. Their name hasn't been released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that could help, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.