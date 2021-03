Police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing incident that happened on Whealton Road on Sunday. A male victim was seriously injured but is now stable.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is in custody after a person was left seriously hurt from being stabbed near the area of West Mercury Boulevard Sunday.

Hampton police said they received a call on Sunday, March 14, around 11:59 a.m. about a stabbing incident that occurred on Whealton Road.

A male victim was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he is now in stable condition.