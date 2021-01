The Hampton Police Division is investigating the vehicle accident that happened in the 1000 block of Todds Lane.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that left a person seriously hurt on Sunday morning.

The Hampton Police Division said it received a call on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 6:13 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 1000 block of Todds Lane.

One of the individuals involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries, according to officers.