HAMPTON, Va. — A man was sentenced on Monday to 10 months in prison for killing a person in an auction house.

Joshua James Hartman was arrested on January 9 in connection with a shooting that occurred at Phoebus Auction Gallery in the 1st block of East Mellen Street on October 2, 2018.

Courtney Dewayne Thomas, 30, was shot and killed when a gun went off inside the business. Hampton Police Division said the gun went off when Hartman was handling it.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting around 2:45 p.m. When police got to the auction house, they found that an employee, Thomas, had been shot.

Hartman pleaded guilty on Monday. A judge sentenced him to 10 years with nine years and two months under a suspended sentence. That means he will only spend 10 months behind bars.

