HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Animal Control is investigating after a woman's Pit Bull attacked and killed her.

Morgan Crayton, 31, originally went to the hospital Sunday with critical injuries. Monday afternoon, Hampton police officers said she died.

Officers said the attack happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday at a home on Powhatan Parkway.

Hampton police say the dog turned on Crayton while she was in the backyard with several other dogs.

RELATED: Pasquotank County Animal Control officer attacked by pit bulls

Officers said a 68-year-old woman received a bite from the dog while she was trying to help Crayton. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Neighbors said they saw animal control and an ambulance in the neighborhood Sunday, but, at the time, they weren't sure what happened.

RELATED: No pit bulls allowed: Delta standing firm with ban despite pushback

RELATED: American Bully, Pit Bull dog owners hope to conquer aggressive stereotype

"They could be friendly one minute and the next, they could turn on you," Arnold Baker said. "This is a nice neighborhood. There's a lot of people who walk their dogs around here. I got a little Westie, and we go every morning. I'm totally shocked," said Baker.

Officers said the attacking dog was a 92-pound Pit Bull, which is now in the custody of Hampton Animal Control.