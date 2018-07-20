HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) — A 16-year-old girl was shot in a Hampton neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Shelton Road, Cpl. Ashley Jenrette said in a news release.

The girl was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time, Jenrette said.

If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, contact Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

