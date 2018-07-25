An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times early morning Wednesday, police said.

Around 1:16 a.m., dispatch received a call regarding a shooting in the 2100 block of Newton Road. Arriving officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. He remains in stable condition.

Police said the man was inside his residence when unknown suspect(s) fired several shots inside. He was hit several times.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information contact Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

