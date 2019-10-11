HAMPTON, Va. —

Hampton police are looking for a man accused of walking into a 7-Eleven and robbing the store on Saturday night.

Police said the call of a business robbery came in after 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Queen Street.

A man walked into the convenience store with a gun and demanded money. He left the store with cash. He was last seen heading east on West Queen Street.

He's described wearing a dark hoodie and red ski mask.

Police did not provide a photo of the suspect.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

