HAMPTON, Va. — A car left the scene after it hit a parked Hampton school bus on Friday.

The hit-and-run happened around 8:28 a.m. in the 700 block of 23rd Street.

A 77-year-old bus driver told police a gold sedan hit the rear left corner of the parked bus.

Hampton Public Schools spokeswoman Kellie Goral said the bus was on its way to Tucker-Capps Elementary Fundamental School.

A 10-year-old student was on board but wasn't injured, she said.

The driver who hit the bus fled the scene, police said.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.