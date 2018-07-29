HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Hampton Police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested for fatally shooting another teenager.

18-year-old Avary Pope-Moore was shot and killed inside a home on Salem Street just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

A police spokesperson indicated that an argument in the residence apparently led to the shooting incident.

The juvenile suspect is charged with one count of murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a minor, and one count of shooting within an occupied dwelling.

No other information has been released.

Scene of homicide in Hampton

