Police: Charges pending for organizers of Black Lives Matter 757 march in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division said charges are pending for organizers of Friday night's Black Lives Matter 757 unity march.

The demonstration was to commemorate Black Lives Matter 757's fourth year as a local organization.

Hampton police said it attempted to contact organizers before the event. On the night of the demonstration, organizers were told by police to keep the crowd on the sidewalk during the march to ensure safety and not impact vehicle traffic.

Police said organizers failed to comply with their request.

In a news release, police said the march began around 7:57 p.m. when the crowd began to travel westbound onto W. Mercury Boulevard.

The crowd walked on the sidewalks but eventually, they began to march onto the lanes of West Mercury Boulevard.