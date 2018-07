HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) — Hampton Police are on scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Shelton Road, according to a tweet.

A girl has been transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Hampton Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Shelton Road. One juvenile female victim has been transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) July 20, 2018

