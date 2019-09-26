HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is working to learn who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Thursday.

Officers said around 12:30 a.m., a robbery took place at the 7-Eleven located in the 200 block of North Mallory Street.

Responding officers learned that two people walked into the store, showed a handgun, and demanded the employee open the register.

The suspects took cash and tobacco produces before running away.

Hampton police described the first suspect as a tall slim black male, light to medium complexion, 25–30 years old with a goatee, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood partially covering his face, dark grey pants, black sneakers, and blue latex medical gloves.

The second suspect was described as a tall slim black male, light to medium complexion, approximately 25 years old with a mustache, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes/designs with the hood partially covering his face, grey shorts, and blue latex medical gloves.

If anyone has information that will assist police with this crime, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

