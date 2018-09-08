A Hampton man has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple larcenies in June, police said.

Michael Stephon Parker, 49, was charged with three counts of grand larceny, two counts of credit card theft, two counts of petit larceny, one count of burglary, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The larceny and burglary incidents occurred between June 15-20, Hampton police said.

Parker remains in custody at Newport News City Jail.

