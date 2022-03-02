Hampton Police request help from Suffolk Fire and Rescue to aid in the search for Codi Bigsby

Suffolk's Emergency Communication Unit pulled up to Hampton's command center Thursday.

HAMPTON, Va. — The search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby grows each day he's not found. Hampton authorities are now requesting help from Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

Suffolk's emergency communication unit pulled in Thursday morning to assist with search efforts. That team will primarily work with their own equipment to make communication easier for all agencies out searching for Codi.

As police pull in more agencies, help coming from the community also grows. Frank H., who lives at the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes, said he is frustrated that Codi is still missing.

“If this boy ain’t found between today and tomorrow, somebody gotta press somebody a little bit harder so we can get some real answers,” he said.

He said all he wants to do is help.

“All week long I’ve been wanting to bring out teddy bears, offer these guys coffee, they’ve been out here. I’ve been watching these bright lights for the last three, four days,” he said.

On Thursday morning, he stopped by the command center to pick up missing Codi flyers hoping to get the word out.

“I’m riding up wherever I gotta go to," he said. "And places they said they haven’t really searched.”

He said although he and his wife never saw or met Codi, he cares deeply for him and hopes he can be a part of the team that brings him home.

"He’s a kid," Frank said. "He’s a 4-year-old kid! Look at this! You see this? How can you not love a kid? This is terrible. It breaks your heart.”