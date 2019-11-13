HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said no bomb was found after a threat was reported at Hunter B. Andrews PK-8 school on Wednesday.

Hampton Police Division received that call sometime after 1 p.m., officials said.

Although police believed the threat was unsubstantiated, the school was evacuated as a precaution.

Investigators eventually cleared the building, with no device being found. Students returned to class for their regularly scheduled dismissal.

The investigation into the threat will continue.

