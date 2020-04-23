Police investigate after man is shot in Hampton

Police say they found a 21-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire in the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was shot Wednesday evening in Hampton.

According to the Hampton Police Division, a call came in at about 7:08 p.m. of a shooting that just happened in the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive. Arriving officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to be OK.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the man had been walking in the area when he was struck by gunshots that were fired from an unknown direction.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the motive remains under investigation. Police described the victim as being "not entirely cooperative" with investigators.