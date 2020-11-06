x
Police investigate double shooting in Hampton

Officers said the shooting happened on Egger Circle which is near Andrews and Nickerson boulevards on the edge of the Buckroe Beach section of the city.
Credit: Hampton Police Division
Hampton police said two people were shot on Egger Circle on June 10, 2020.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said officers were on the scene of a double shooting Wednesday night.

Officers received the call just before 11:40 p.m.

The got to the 2000 block of Egger Circle where they found two people who'd been hurt. The location of the shooting is near Andrews and Nickerson boulevard on the edge of the Buckroe Beach section of the city.

Police said the people who'd been shot were male and female. They didn't specify the people's ages.

Officers said they weren't sure if the injuries were life-threatening when they first tweeted about the shooting.

