Police investigate double shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said officers were on the scene of a double shooting Wednesday night.

Officers received the call just before 11:40 p.m.

The got to the 2000 block of Egger Circle where they found two people who'd been hurt. The location of the shooting is near Andrews and Nickerson boulevard on the edge of the Buckroe Beach section of the city.

Police said the people who'd been shot were male and female. They didn't specify the people's ages.