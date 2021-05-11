x
Hampton

Police: Person seriously hurt following vehicle crash on Big Bethel Rd. in Hampton

Hampton police said Big Bethel Road is back open to traffic after someone crashed a vehicle there overnight. That person was taken to a hospital.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police said a woman was left seriously hurt after being in a vehicle crash near a landfill in Hampton.

Hampton police said they received a call Friday, Nov. 5, around 12:25 a.m. about a vehicle crash that occurred on Big Bethel Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female of unknown age suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police said Big Bethel Rd. between Tupelo Circle and Welcome Way reopened just before 5 a.m. after being shut down for about four hours. Drivers were previously advised to avoid that area.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.  

