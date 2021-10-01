Police investigating shooting at West Mercury Blvd in Hampton

The Hampton Police Division is looking for a suspect who was involved in a shooting on the 1000 Block of West Mercury Boulevard.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are asking for help with finding the suspect who was involved in a shooting that left a man hurt in Hampton overnight.

The Hampton Police Division said the Public Safety Communications got a call on Saturday, Jan. 9 around 12:47 a.m. about a 28-year-old man who walked into a local hospital after being shot.

According to the police investigation, the incident occurred in 1000 Block of West Mercury Boulevard.

The man who was shot is not cooperating with officers at this time.

Police said the shooting is currently under investigation and there is no information on the possible suspect.