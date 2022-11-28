Police investigating weekend shooting in Hampton

Officers responded to the 700 block of Todds Lane at 10:14 a.m. on Sunday.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday morning.

According to a news release, police responded to the 700 block of Todds Lane at 10:14 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and he is expected to be okay.

His name has not been released at this time.