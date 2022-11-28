Police investigating weekend shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday morning.
According to a news release, police responded to the 700 block of Todds Lane at 10:14 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and he is expected to be okay.
His name has not been released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information that can help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111. You can also submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.