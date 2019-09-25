HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a domestic situation on Wednesday.

Police said they are on the scene in the 400 block of Butler Farm Road investigating a car fire, a stolen vehicle, and an abduction.

Officers are trying to track down a 2005 Dodge Neon that was last seen on Butler Farm Road.

Hampton Police

Not much information has been released about this incident, but police said the suspect and victim know each other.

Hampton police have not released any additional information about this investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.